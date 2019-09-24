FM Qureshi urges Ivory Coast to play its role on Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on his Ivorian counterpart in New York on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Talking to his Ivorian counterpart, FM Qureshi urged Ivory Coast to play more active role in resolving decades-old Kashmir dispute.

He said that India was committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and added that the inhuman curfew, restrictions and communications blackout were deepening humanitarian crisis in held valley.

Expressing concerns over deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, the foreign minister said India’s illegal move in occupied Kashmir had put regional peace and stability at risk.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to a statement issued from his office, PM Imran Khan had briefed the Italian prime minister on the legal, humanitarian and peace and security dimensions of the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders had discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, read the statement.

