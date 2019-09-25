FM Qureshi, Kazak counterpart discuss deteriorating situation in IoK

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting with his Kazak counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi on the sideline of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, regional peace and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Indian wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir hence it had revoked the special status of the held valley on August 5. He said that inhuman curfew and clampdown deepening humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir. The foreign minister said that Pakistan gave great importance to its relations with Kazakhstan.

On the occasion, both the leaders agreed to continue close coordination for promotion of peace and stability in the region.

Read More: Qureshi writes to UN, presents factsheet on India’s illegal actions in Kashmir

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had addressed a letter with a comprehensive factsheet to the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council outlining Pakistan’s legal case on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The letter, along with a detailed factsheet and comprehensive annexures, highlighted the illegal, unilateral, coercive Indian actions of 5 August 2019, which aim at bringing about a demographic change in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), to change the Muslim majority of the state to a minority.

