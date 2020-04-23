FM Qureshi lauds China’s support in fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Matters pertaining to the latest situation arising out of the Covid-19, steps being taken by the Pakistani government to overcome the pandemic and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi lauded Beijing’s support for Pakistan to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. He maintained that Pakistan is benefiting from the experience of Chinese doctors and paramedical staff, who had successfully treated their coronavirus-hit population.

The foreign minister said that the completion of CPEC’s second phase will help boost bilateral cooperation. On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador lauded Pakistan’s sincere efforts in fight against COVID-19.

Earlier on March 26, expressing his sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the medical equipment provided by Beijing will greatly strengthen the country’s capacity.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who had called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the people of China in their fight against coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador had said that his government and leadership remained firmly committed to supporting Pakistan in combating COVID-19 as the highest priority.

