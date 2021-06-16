FM Qureshi to leave for Turkey to attend ‘Antalya Diplomacy Forum’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Turkey on Thursday (today) to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also participate in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with other foreign ministers from the region, where he will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity.

On the side lines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues.

The theme of the Forum is “Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches.”

Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation.

Read More: FM Qureshi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discuss Palestine issue

Earlier on May 19, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi had called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The meeting had discussed bilateral relations and the worsening situation of Palestine due to continued Israeli aggression. Lauding Turkey’s firm stance for the people of Palestine, FM Qureshi had thanked Erdogan for strong support for the oppressed people in Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Comments

comments