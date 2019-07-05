Qureshi highlights media’s role in portraying positive image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said media has an important role in portraying Pakistan’s positive image worldwide, ARY News reported.

This he said while talking to PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan who called on him at his office.

The meeting discussed political matters of the country and other important issues.

Qureshi said the economic diplomacy initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is yielding positive results.

The minister said Pakistan has a great potential of tourism, and the media needs to promote tourism in the country.

He said the media has an important role to project a positive image of the country in the world.

Earlier, Qureshi while talking to the PILDAT President Ahmed Bilal Mehmood, had said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is making serious efforts to bring the country out of the economic crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said the evaluation of the performance of ministers by Prime Minister Imran Khan is a welcome step by the government.

He said previous governments had been making such statements, but the PTI government is the first one that took a practical step toward this direction.

