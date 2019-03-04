ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned a high-level consultation meeting at 3:00 pm on Monday (today), to discuss Indo-Pak escalation.

Well-informed sources said the meeting will be attended by former foreign secretaries and ambassadors, to review the prevailing situation of the region after Indian provocation and continuous ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC).

The matters related to contacts with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and others countries will also come under discussion.

Earlier on March 2, Mr Qureshi had said that the armed forces had conveyed a clear message to India of being fully capable of responding any threat, however, Pakistan was not in favour to use military front anymore.

The member countries of the OIC had announced unshakeable support for Kashmiri people besides condemning recent wave of state-terrorism by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The organisation expressed concerns over violation of Pakistani airspace by India fighter jets.

The Indian government was also warned to void usage of power and threatening language against its member state.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a longstanding dispute between Pakistan and India while its resolution is inevitable for establishing peace in South Asia region,” stated a resolution passed during the session.

The resolution urged the international community to implement resolutions of the United Nations (UN) and pressed for peaceful resolution of all issues.

