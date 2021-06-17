FM Qureshi meets Iraqi counterpart, discusses bilateral ties   

ANKARA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met with his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fuad Hussein on the side-lines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, ARY News reported.

Talking to Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr. Fuad Hussein, FM Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, he expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would realize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

The foreign minister highlighted the importance of liberalizing the visa regime for facilitating Pakistani Zaireen visiting the religious sites in Iraq. Both Foreign Ministers also exchanged best practices in promoting religious tourism.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship including through increased high-level interaction.

FM Qureshi reiterated the invitation to his Iraqi counterpart to visit Pakistan. Iraq’s foreign minister said that he looked forward to visiting Pakistan in August 2021 to further cement the bilateral relations.

Earlier on June 17, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had departed for Turkey on an official visit to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the side lines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Shah Mahmood Qureshi would hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum would feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues.

