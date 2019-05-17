Qureshi asks opposition to fulfill desire of anti-govt protests

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday asked opposition parties to fulfill their desire of staging anti-government protests after Eid.

Speaking to media, the foreign minister said, in past, the very individuals used to be against protest and sit-ins.

“They used to term it harmful for democracy, but today, they are bent upon doing all this,” he said. “If the protest benefits the country then the opposition should go ahead with it after Eid.”

Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that the his party’s anti-government movement will be launched after Eid.

Meanwhile, supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif also gave a go-ahead to launch an anti-government movement over rising inflation and devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar after Eidul Fitr.

Sources said the PML-N supremo asked the party leaders, who had met him inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, to convene a meeting to work out a strategy in this regard.

PML-N stalwarts and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been tasked to convene meetings of the party’s central and provincial leadership.

