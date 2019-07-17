FM Qureshi felicitates nation on Pakistan’s victory in Kulbhushan case

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quraishi on Wednesday congratulated the nation over Pakistan’s victory in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice (ICJ), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister termed ICJ’s verdict in Kulbhushan case a moral victory of Pakistan. He said that Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian Navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), will remain in Pakistan’s custody and he will be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.

The minister said that the Indian requests for acquittal, re-trial and release of Jadhav were rejected by the international court. He further said that ICJ expressed confidence in Pakistan’s judicial system and acknowledged the country’s laws and jurisdiction.

Read More: ICJ announces judgement in Jadhav case, rejects most remedies sought by India

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued its verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case and rejected most of the remedies sought by India.

The court, in its verdict, rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The court, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences according to its own justice system.

