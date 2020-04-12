ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and presented a cheque worth Rs10.182 million for coronavirus relief fund on the behalf of officials of the Foreign Ministry, ARY News reported on Sunday.

FM Qureshi said that his ministry is ready to reinforce national efforts to combat challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan lauded the spirit shown by the officials of the Foreign Ministry for the relief fund.

Earlier on April1, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had urged the nation to generously donate in the PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 set up to fight the coronavirus.

وباء کیخلاف قومی مدافعت میں معاونت کیلئے “وزیراعظم کا کرونا ریلیف فنڈ-2020” قائم کردیا گیا ہے۔ میں چاہتا ہوں کہ سب اس فنڈ میں اپنا حصہ ڈالیں تاکہ ان لوگوں کی دیکھ بھال ممکن ہوسکے جنہیں بندشوں (لاک ڈاؤن) نے افلاس کے کنارے لاکھڑا کیا ہے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan had said this fund will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.

He had said the people should send their tax deductible donation to account no 4162786786, National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi.

