Qureshi stresses for resolution of bilateral disputes for durable peace in South Asia

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday stressed for resolution of bilateral disputes in South Asia for durable, sustainable peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to President of International Crisis Group Robert Malley, who called on him in New York.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on the worst rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said that the BJP-led Indian government has made eight million Kashmiris hostage by clamping the worst curfew in occupied Kashmir from August 5.

He said the situation is so dire that the Kashmiris have no access to essential commodities including food and life-saving medicines.

The foreign minister said international media and human rights organizations are exposing the Indian oppression in occupied valley.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that India’s unilateral move on occupied Kashmir violated international laws and the UN’s resolutions in connection with the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

He was talking to journalists, following the inauguration of Pakistan Media Centre in New York.

