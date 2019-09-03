FM Qureshi, Sanjrani discuss deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Tuesday called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Sources said that overall regional security, peace, upcoming visits of Saudi and UAE’s foreign ministers to Pakistan and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Senate chairman congratulated FM Qureshi for effectively presenting Kashmir issue at international forums.

UN Security Council’s meeting on Kashmir after a span of 50 years was a big achievement of Pakistan, Sanjrani added.

Read More: Pakistan will not stay quiet on occupied Kashmir’s situation: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reiterated that Pakistan will continue to apprise the world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and sufferings of its people.

“Pakistan will not stay quiet on the dangerous situation prevailing in the held valley”, he had stated while addressing a seminar on foreign policy organized by PILDAT in Islamabad.

Qureshi had noted that the greater challenge for us today was how to stand up to Hindutava ideology and add greater momentum to our moral, political and diplomatic support for the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination while preserving peace.

Comments

comments