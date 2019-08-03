FM Qureshi, Sindh governor discuss post-rain situation in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Saturday met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed post-rain situation in the metropolis Karachi, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests, current political situation in the country, federal government’s development project in Sindh and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Earlier on July 31, expressing concerns over the post-rain situation in Karachi, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi had said that the 50 mm rain in the city had exposed the 11-year performance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ali Zaidi had said that all the drain nullahs and sewerage lines were chocked and filled with trash. He had said that the Sindh government and the provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani were responsible for the post rain situation in Karachi.

He had lashed out at Saeed Ghani over his incompetence and failure to tackle the situation. The minister had further said that now the federal government would handle the situation in Karachi.

