Senate polls: FM Qureshi slams ECP for ‘silence’ over horse-trading

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan for remaining “silent” over alleged horse-trading amid the recent Senate polls, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in the Parliament House today, FM Qureshi asked that should ECP not have taken notice of the leaked video of Ali Haider Gilani? “Should ECP not have nullified the election after receiving such concrete evidence.”

He maintained that the entire nation observed that how the sanctity of vote and respect of parliamentarians were being damaged.

Despite having concrete evidence, the ECP did not take action against the individuals involved in the corrupt practices amid the Senate elections, the foreign minister added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had thanked the lawmakers for their support and reposing confidence in him.

Addressing in the National Assembly, after gaining a vote of confidence from the House, PM Imran Khan had said when you come out of a difficult time, you get stronger.

He had thanked all the MNAs supporting him for taking out the time and attending the session to vote. Reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) response to his reservations, PM Imran Khan had said he was surprised over the ECP’s statement that the Senate elections were transparently held.

