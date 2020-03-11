FM Qureshi, Somali counterpart discuss ‘engage Africa policy’  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday made a telephone call to his Somali counterpart Ahmed Isse Awad and apprised him of Pakistan’s ‘engage Africa policy’, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade, regional security and other issues were also discussed.

Last year on November 28, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said that Pakistan and African countries could take benefit of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Abdul Razak Dawood, while addressing Envoys’ Conference entitled ‘Engage Africa’ in Islamabad, had said that Pakistan could export rice, engineering, foods, electronic equipment, pharmaceutical products, sports items, surgical instruments and cutlery to African states.

He had detailed that the effective policies envisage by the federal government will double trade volume between Pakistan and Africa within the next six years. Abdul Razak Dawood had added that the trade volume stood at $4.28 billion in a year.

