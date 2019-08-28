FM Qureshi urges UNSC to resolve Kashmir issue under its resolutions     

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his fourth letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) President Joanna Wronecka, urged the council to get resolve longstanding Kashmir dispute under its own resolutions and charter that pledge the right of self-determination to the people in the held valley, ARY News reproved.

FM Qureshi demanded of the UNSC to double the number of military observer missions along the restive line of control and exert pressure on Indian government to allow the missions of patrolling along the LoC.

He asked the council to consider all possible avenues available to it under the UN Charter to fulfill its responsibilities for the maintenance of international and regional peace and security.

In his letter, the foreign minister apprised the council about India’s plan about another false flag operation to divert world’s attention from its illegal and unilateral actions in the held valley.

FM Qureshi apprised the UNSC president on the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and expressed concerns over the lock-down in occupied Kashmir since August 5.

He said that India’s recent move on occupied Kashmir was a threat to regional security and peace. The minister urged the UNSC to take notice of Indian atrocities and grave human rights violation in occupied Kashmir. FM Qureshi underscored the need for preventive steps and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

