FM Qureshi urges diplomats to protect Pakistan’s interests at all costs

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says heavy responsibility lies on the shoulders of Pakistani diplomats to cope with the challenges of changing times.

Addressing graduation ceremony of diplomats at the Foreign Service Academy in Islamabad on Monday, FM Qureshi said competition between old and new global powerhouses poses challenges for Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said new alignments are taking place in the world with Asia becoming pivotal of global politics, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said trade and investment will be key drivers of our prosperity in future. He said, “We have to protect the interests of Pakistan at any cost.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the interaction of diplomats with various institutions will be helpful in safeguarding Pakistan’s interests abroad.

He said the diplomats were also given an opportunity to visit China which will be helpful in their professional learning.

Last year on May 30, President Dr. Arif Alvi had directed the ministry of information to broaden its mandate to counter anti-state propaganda and project a soft image of the country on cyber space.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on social media, President Alvi had said that social media was the harbinger of social change and had easy and vast outreach among the masses.

