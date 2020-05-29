FM Qureshi warns India of befitting response in case of any misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Expressing severe concerns over the recent border violation by Indian quadcopter, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday warned New Delhi of befitting response in case of any misadventure, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively with ARY News, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression. He maintained that the armed forces foiled another espionage attempt by India today.

The foreign minister reiterated said that India was looking for excuses to launch a false flag operation, adding that New Delhi has been breaking the LoC pact repeatedly to divert attention from its internal issues.

Read More: Pakistan shoots down second Indian quadcopter in a week: ISPR

Earlier today, Pakistan Army had shot down a second Indian spy quadcopter which intruded across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistani territory.

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian spy drone had been shot down at Nekrun sector of the LoC for border violation and espionage.

The official Twitter of Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations tweet on the matter had said: “Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of LOC in Nekrun Sector.”

Comments

comments