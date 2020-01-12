Web Analytics
FM Qureshi’s two-nation tour to promote regional peace, stability: Dr Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that visits of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Iran and Saudi Arabia are evidence of Pakistan’s sincere efforts in resolving conflicts and reducing tension peacefully.                                

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said it is an honor for Pakistan to play a vibrant role in the interest of the Muslim Ummah and peace in the region which is being acknowledged by Islamic countries and the world, Radio Pakistan reported.

 

She said this is a bright role of Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is changing Pakistan’s global identity.

Read More: Middle East crisis: FM Qureshi heads to Iran, Saudi Arabia

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had set out on a visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia in a push to help calm tensions in the Middle East.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were accompanying him.

During his visit to Tehran, the foreign minister will meet with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to exchange views on the evolving situation in the region.

He will then head to Riyadh on Jan 13 (tomorrow) to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the issues of regional peace and stability.

 

