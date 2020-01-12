FM Qureshi’s two-nation tour to promote regional peace, stability: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that visits of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Iran and Saudi Arabia are evidence of Pakistan’s sincere efforts in resolving conflicts and reducing tension peacefully.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said it is an honor for Pakistan to play a vibrant role in the interest of the Muslim Ummah and peace in the region which is being acknowledged by Islamic countries and the world, Radio Pakistan reported.

وزیر خارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی کا ایران اور سعودی عرب کا دورہ اختلافات کے پرامن ذرائع سے حل اور کشیدگی میں کمی کیلئے سفارتی محاذ پر پاکستان کی مخلصانہ کاوشوں کا واضح ثبوت ہے۔یہ دورہ علاقائی امن و استحکام کو تقویت دے گا۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 12, 2020

She said this is a bright role of Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is changing Pakistan’s global identity.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had set out on a visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia in a push to help calm tensions in the Middle East.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were accompanying him.

During his visit to Tehran, the foreign minister will meet with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to exchange views on the evolving situation in the region.

He will then head to Riyadh on Jan 13 (tomorrow) to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the issues of regional peace and stability.

