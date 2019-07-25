R Madhavan is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of Indian film industry and many of his Pakistani fans know him from ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ series, ‘3 Idiots’ and 2001 hit ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Main‘.

The actor, however, is an A-List actor when it comes to South Indian cinema and his critically acclaimed ‘Vikram Vedha’ is still considered one of the best movies offered by South Indian film industry.

The actor, who is currently working on his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

Though the caption was about ‘getting old’, one of his fan girls came up with a wedding proposal.

“Editing is so much fun and exhausting:. Enjoying and fearing it..End of long travel day. Definitely getting older,” Madhavan captioned the picture.

A fan girl who claimed that she was just 18 asked him “Is it wrong that I am 18 and I wanna get married to you?” upon which Madhavan replied ‘Ha ha ha God bless you… you will find someone more worthier”.

Well the answer was something we should all appreciate, the post also received interesting responses from his colleagues from the industry.

“Getting older never seemed so good!!!!!And much excited for your venture,” wrote ‘Arjun Reddy’ actress Shalini Pandey.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra also wrote, “Have you been using fair and handsome?”

