PESHAWAR: As part of bringing reforms and restructuring the provincial police department, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has introduced a new SMS-based system named ‘Raabta’ aimed at facilitating complainants in cases of heinous crimes.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s announcement on Twitter, the purpose of new system is to facilitate complainant so that they know their case had been registered & reached the relevant authority.

–@KP_Police1 has devised new SMS-based system of information for complainants of heinous cases under name “Raabta” :: @PeshawarCCPO Once FIR is registered, complainant will immediately get to know following through SMS • FIR #

• Sections of law

• Name of IO

• Number of IO pic.twitter.com/3lzJzHWlIw — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 3, 2019

“It will prevent complainant trouble to get FIR details & botheration to trace case,” the PTI said.

The Raabta system will allow complainants to remain in contact with the Investigation Officer (IO) tasked with probing their case, the PTI quoted Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jamil as saying.

Investigating Officer will receive message and will get name and number of complainant. IO will instantly call complainant and will coordinate with him/her After talking to complainant, IO will inform senior officers that he contacted complainant and he is proceeding to spot — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 3, 2019

According to PTI: “Once a first information report (FIR) is registered in any police station in the province, the complainant will receive a SMS (text message) containing the serial number of the FIR, the sections of law, and the name and contact number of the investigation officer (IO).

The IO will get an SMS with the name and contact number of the complainant so that they can contact and coordinate with them. “After talking to complainant, IO will inform senior officers that he contacted complainant and he is proceeding to spot,” the PTI said.

Ultimate aim is to facilitate complainants and make IO accessible to complainant Moreover all supervisory officers will get details and they will ask IO for update and will also ask complainant for his feedback etc We will expand it and will add more features :: @PeshawarCCPO pic.twitter.com/MYYwo3s1GI — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 3, 2019

Subsequently, all senior officers including CCPO, SSPs, DSPs will get instant message for FIR.

The PTI’ post further says: “All supervisory officers will get details and they will ask IO for update and will also ask complainant for his feedback.”

CCPO Peshawar said the system would be expanded with addition of more features.

