ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Monday announced to support former prime minister and joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Yousuf Raza Gillani for Senate chairman, ARY News reported.

Both parties are part of an 11-party alliance (PDM) formed against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has nominated newly-elected Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani as the joint candidate of the opposition alliance for the Senate chairman.

Whereas, ruling PTI has fielded Sadiq Sanjrani for the upcoming Senate chairman slot.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Sunday refused to vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates for Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

The PPP delegation comprised of Bilawal Bhutto, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Jameel Soomro held meeting with PML-Q leadership to get support for the PDM in the upper house chairman and deputy chairman elections.

Meanwhile, the government has convened a session of the Senate on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 4:00 PM. Prime Minister’s Adviser for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has sent the summary for the session.

Race for Senate chairman

After Senate polls 2021, all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

The PTI’s tally in the Senate stands at 25. Government allies, BAP has a total of 12 seats in the Senate and MQM-P three.

The ruling party has the support of BAP, MQM, PML-Q, GDA and JWP.

The opposition and the ruling alliances now have 53 and 47 members, respectively, in the 100-member new Senate.

The election to elect the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting.

