You have to beg people for money you are owed in Bollywood, says Radhika Apte

Bollywood and now Hollywood actor Radhika Apte in an answer to a question about the major difference that she noticed between Hollywood and Bollywood, gave an answer which ruffled many feathers in B-town.

Apte who is all set for her next Hollywood project, Liberte: A Call to Spy. The actor has revealed that a major difference she finds between working in India and abroad is that an artist doesn’t have to beg for money overseas.

Read More: Model Zara Abid receives backlash for cultural misappropriation

On being asked about how working in Hollywood is different from working in the Indian film and television industry, Radhika told in an interview, “People are very punctual there. And they pay you on time. You don’t have to beg them for money.”

Apte appeared in the film The Wedding Guest, opposite Dev Patel. Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the film also stars Jim Sarbh. It is based on a mysterious British Muslim man (Dev Patel) who goes on a journey across Pakistan and India.

Radhika Apte an Indian theater and film actress, born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, brought up in Pune, Maharashtra, Apte began acting in theatre productions before venturing into films.

Read More: Mahnoor Baloch is returning to television screens with telefilm

She made her feature film debut with a brief role in the Hindi fantasy film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005).

Apte has since worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi-language films.

Comments

comments