Shahera Shahid appointed in additional role as DG-PBC

Shahera Shahid has been assigned an additional task to head Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Shahid, a grade 20 civil officer is currently working as Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications in the ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

She is being hired as a director general of PBC in addition to her current duties with immediate effect and until further notice.

Shahid has been tasked to look after the day to day affairs of PBC, formerly known and popularized as Radio Pakistan.

The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation; also known as Voice of Pakistan, is a Pakistani public service broadcaster.

It started as Radio Pakistan but on December 20‚ 1972 it was changed to a statutory body governed by the Board of Directors and the Director General.

Comments

comments