Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rafael Nadal marries partner of 14 years in Spain

Rafael Nadal Xisca Perello

Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday.

Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Robert Pattinson reveals if ‘The Batman’ has any links with Joker

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan becomes first Pakistani celeb to hit 5 million Instagram followers

Lifestyle

Prince Harry admits he and Prince William are ‘on different paths’

Lifestyle

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal are in Spain for their honeymoon


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close