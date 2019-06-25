Rahat Fateh Ali Khan all set to receive honorary degree from Oxford university

A renowned Pakistan’s singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is all set to receive an honorary degree from Oxford University on June 26 (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The prestigious Oxford University in March had announced the names of eight people including our national treasure, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who will receive honorary degrees from Oxford University this year on its official website on 26th June.

According to Oxford University, “Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than fifty albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world, and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online.”

The famed qawwal has already arrived in the United Kingdom to receive the honorary degree — Doctor of Music — from Oxford University.

The university will also bestow honorary degrees to Jennifer Doudna, Andrea Ghez, Yo-Yo Ma, Simon Wessely, Daniel Kahneman, Shafi Goldwasser and Cyrus Poonawalla at its annual Encaenia ceremony.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has intoned more than fifty title songs (OST) of television serials along with more than one hundred movie songs in Lollywood, Hollywood, and Bollywood. The singer is also known to be one of the few singers to get a chance to perform at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

We wish Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan well on achieving such a reputable accolade and making the country proud yet again. We also pray for the singer to have a more successful career with an abundance of peace and happiness galore. More power to you!

