Rahat Fateh Ali Khan receives honorary degree from Oxford University

Pakistani singer and famed qawwal Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been awarded an honorary degree by Oxford University on Wednesday.

The maestro received the honorary degree — Doctor of Music — from Oxford University at its annual Encaenia ceremony in United Kingdom. He is one of the eight people who have been bestowed with the accolade by the prestigious university.

Ahead of the ceremony, Khan said ” I am honoured to be accepting this degree from Oxford university, a world famous educational institution.This will be a very special day for me, my family and also my fans who have shared this honour with me. I am happy that my music has allowed me to reach such incredible heights.”

Jennifer Doudna, Andrea Ghez, Yo-Yo Ma, Simon Wessely, Daniel Kahneman, Shafi Goldwasser and Cyrus Poonawalla were among the other recipients of the honorary degree.

The legendary singer has intoned more than fifty title songs (OST) of television serials along with more than one hundred movie songs in Lollywood, Hollywood, and Bollywood. He is also known to be one of the few singers to get a chance to perform at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He will perform live at the Oxford hall on Thursday.

Comments

comments