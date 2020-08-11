INDORE: Famous Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, died due to cardiac arrest in his hometown.

The 70-year-old poet was undergoing treatment at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore.

“He (Rahat Indori) suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved… He had 60% pneumonia,” Dr Vinod Bhandari was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANI.

Someone from his family tweeted from his official account and announced that the noted poet will be buried in Chhoti Khajrani graveyard at 9.30 tonight.

राहत साहब को आज रात 9.30 बजे छोटी खजरानी (इंदौर) कब्रस्तान में दफनाया जाएगा. आप सबसे गुज़ारिश है के अपने-अपने घरों से ही दुआ करें…. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

राहत साहब का Cardiac Arrest की वजह से आज शाम 05:00 बजे इंतेक़ाल हो गया है….. उनकी मग़फ़िरत के लिए दुआ कीजिये…. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

The poet, popular both in India and Pakistan, earlier today took to Twitter to announce that he has tested for coronavirus.

“After showing initial COVID-19 symptoms, I underwent the COVID-19 test on Monday and tested positive for the virus today. I have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” Indori had written on Twitter this afternoon.

Rahat Indori, was born on January1, 1950 in Indore to Rafatullah Qureshi, a cloth mill worker, and his wife Maqbool Un Nisa Begum. He was their fourth child. He did his schooling from Nutan School Indore from where he completed his Higher Secondary. He completed his graduation from Islamia Karimia College, Indore in 1973 and had passed his MA in Urdu literature from Barkatullah University, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) in 1975. Rahat was awarded a PhD in Urdu literature from the Bhoj University of Madhya Pradesh in 1985 for his thesis titled Urdu Main Mushaira.

A number of his fans paid tribute to him by tweeting his poetry after the news of his death spread like wildfire on social media.

Heartbroken to hear the passing away of one of our India's greatest & most popular poets #RahatIndori sahab. We the people , will miss you always .#JaiHind #RahatIndori sahab. pic.twitter.com/TGlfV4LnEZ — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) August 11, 2020

Rest in Peace #RahatIndori ji 🙏 Truly saddened by the loss of one of my favourite poets. Thank you for enriching our lives with your words. Condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tQZ4GpHafn — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 11, 2020

It is not just the death of a poet. It feels like the demise of poetry. #RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/FFwWENNMCi — Arman (@ArmanSrKian) August 11, 2020

