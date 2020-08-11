Web Analytics
INDORE: Famous Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, died due to cardiac arrest in his hometown.

The 70-year-old poet was undergoing treatment at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore.

“He (Rahat Indori) suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved… He had 60% pneumonia,” Dr Vinod Bhandari was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANI.

Someone from his family tweeted from his official account and announced that the noted poet will be buried in Chhoti Khajrani graveyard at 9.30 tonight.

The poet, popular both in India and Pakistan, earlier today took to Twitter to announce that he has tested for coronavirus.

“After showing initial COVID-19 symptoms, I underwent the COVID-19 test on Monday and tested positive for the virus today. I have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” Indori had written on Twitter this afternoon.

Rahat Indori, was born on January1, 1950 in Indore to Rafatullah Qureshi, a cloth mill worker, and his wife Maqbool Un Nisa Begum. He was their fourth child. He did his schooling from Nutan School Indore from where he completed his Higher Secondary. He completed his graduation from Islamia Karimia College, Indore in 1973 and had passed his MA in Urdu literature from Barkatullah University, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) in 1975. Rahat was awarded a PhD in Urdu literature from the Bhoj University of Madhya Pradesh in 1985 for his thesis titled Urdu Main Mushaira.

A number of his fans paid tribute to him by tweeting his poetry after the news of his death spread like wildfire on social media.

