My songs should not be compared to Ustad Nusrat’s originals: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently said that his songs should not be compared to the originals sung by his late uncle Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, he talked about remakes, qawwali maestro and music coming out of India and Pakistan.

Rahat said it’s not justified to compare songs to originals sung by his uncle as his versions are tailored for films.

“The originals have a beautiful trance to them and you can’t match that. I have to adapt these songs to a Bollywood style,” he shared.

He also addressed criticism surrounding recent remakes of classics like Mere Rashke Qamar and Nit Khair Manga. He clarified that it shouldn’t matter because ghazals are meant to be understood, unlike traditional songs.

“We have to understand the words. What is rashke qamar? Some people think of it as kamar, as in waist. No, it means moon, and Nit Khair Manga is just a love song.”

The 44-year-old singer believes that much work needs to be done on music produced in Pakistan and India. “I thought music was headed in the right direction but there’s quite a bit of work to be done,” he said.

The Jiya Dhadak Dhadak recently performed for a massive audience in the UK.

