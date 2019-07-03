Rahim Shah reveals how he paid his first song’s model

Pakistani pop singer Rahim Shah opened up about his struggling days and said he didn’t have enough money to bear the expenses of his first music album.

The singer appeared on ARY News’ show Hur Lamha Purjosh and revealed that he had to sell his blood to pay the model Rs.2500 who featured in his first song.

Shah went to a nearby hospital to give blood and sold the bottle. He shared he didn’t have anything to eat after the process and the doctor was kind enough to give him an apple.

The expenses on the video were Rs.12,000 in 1997 when he decided to record the song. He received recognition not just from Pakistan but also from across the border for his 1999 song Pehle Toh Kabhi Kabhi Ghum Tha.

The singer said that when he started singing, he dreamed of releasing a song so that he can fly to London and other European countries.

He shared that his father was a worker and owned a vegetable cart. “All my life I saw him on the prayer mat seeking Allah’s help,” said Shah whose family’s financial situation wasn’t good.

The 43-year-old sang Ma Mujh Ko Jhulao Na Jhoola on the show leaving everyone teary-eyed and emotional. He said the word ‘Maa’ means much more to him than the heaven’s promise and urged everyone to take care of the most precious being on Earth.

