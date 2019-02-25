Raid at Durrani’s residence conducted on court orders: NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has denied reports of receiving instructions via WhatsApp to arrest Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, ARY News reported Monday.

According to NAB spokesperson, NAB is a constitutional institution which is working as per law and the Constitution.

The raid at the residence of Agha Siraj Durrani was conducted on directives of the court, he added.

Read: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrested by NAB

The spokesperson added that female officers of NAB were also present during the search operation.

All the documents discovered during the raid were thoroughly checked and signatures of respective family member were taken on it, he said.

The spokesperson said it was out of question on part of NAB to misbehave with any person during the raid,

Speaker Sindh Assembly was nabbed by National Accountability Bureau on Feb 20 in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

Following the arrest, the bureau presented the accused to an accountability court of Rawalpindi. The court had approved a transit remand of Durrani for three days.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

One inquiry pertains to allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by the PPP leader, while the second pertains to illegal appointments of 352 on government posts.

