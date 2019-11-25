Railway police recover 25kg ‘ice’ drug from a train in Karachi

KARACHI: Railway police on Monday claimed to have recovered 25 kilogram of ‘ice’ drug from a freight train at Karachi railway station, ARY News reported.

The police officials said that the huge amount of crystal methamphetamine was being transported via parcel from Multan to Karachi.

During a search operation, the drugs were recovered from the goods of a private cargo service provider, the officials added.

Read More: ASF foils bid to smuggle drug to Saudi Arabia

Earlier on April 1, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to Saudi Arabia and arrested a suspect at the Islamabad airport.

During a raid at New Islamabad International Airport, the ASF had recovered ice drug from a passenger of Jeddah-bound flight. The passenger had concealed ice drug in desi ghee bottles, the ASF officials had said. The suspect, Ismail hailed from Bannu, the security force had said.

The officials had said the suspect would be handed over to the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

