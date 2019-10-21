Railway police salaries made par with Punjab’s: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed here on Monday announced raise in salaries of Railway police, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan Railways, after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has raised salaries of Railway police to make it equal to what their counterparts get in Punjab.

He said that basic allowances of Railway police were made equal to Punjab police. Earlier the police personnel were getting 50 per cent allowance of the basic pay of 2010.

Last year in August, Inspector General of Sindh Police had said that Sindh police would be given perks and facilities equal to that of Punjab police.

The decision in this regard had been taken in police’s benevolent welfare fund board meeting at the Central Police Office.

It had also been decided that the grant for marriage of police officers’ children would be increased from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000, and a family would be allowed to receive up to Rs100,000 under this scheme.

Similarly, the retirement allowance will also be increased from Rs15,000 to Rs25,000.

The meeting had decided that full scholarships would be given to the children of police personnel who had score 65 per cent marks while the medical fund would be raised from Rs10,000 to Rs1 million in case of illness.

