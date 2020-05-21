RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday one-window booking office at railway stations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Sukkur, Peshawar and Quetta will open to facilitate people buying tickets.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter handle, he said people will now be able to buy tickets from these railway stations. The decision to open the one-window reservation office was made after the railways’ online booking system crashed due to a load of visitors, he explained.

The window will remain open between 8am to 5pm and the defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed, the minister stated.

The railways resumed train service after a two-month suspension on Wednesday, as the government relaxed the lockdown restrictions enforced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

