Railway track restored after freight train derailment

SUKKUR: Pakistan Railways has restored upside track which was closed after a freight train derailment near Rohri on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

According to DCO Railways Imtiaz Hussain, the track was cleared for railway traffic after more than 6-hour long restoration work.

Punjab-bound Shalimar Express and Peshawar-bound Rehman Baba Express were the first two trains which left for their destinations from the restored track.

The DCO said work to clear the Down track will be completed very soon.

It may be noted that the Railway traffic on both Up and Down tracks was suspended on Tuesday morning after a freight train derailed near Rohri.

Trains were halted at different stations following the derailment of the freight train.

