Railways launched 32 new trains to facilitate masses: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that 32 new trains had been launched for the provision of modern and swift travelling facilities to masses, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Sheikh Rasheed said that M1 project was ready for tendering.

He further said that the deficit of Railways had been reduced by Rs4 billion.

Earlier on July 20, in a step to provide comfortable, safe and speedy means of transportation to the masses, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had announced that Pakistan Railways (PR) would launch five new trains soon.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said that ticketing system will be further improved.

On the occasion, he said, “The revenue of the Pakistan Railways’ freight trains has exceeded the set target.” The minister hoped that 7mn railways’ passengers will be increased by the next month.

