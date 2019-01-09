ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday conducted hearing of a suo motu case pertaining to the losses incurred by Pakistan Railways during former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique’s tenure, ARY News reported.

The former minister appeared before the court, however, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed surprise on appearance of Rafique, and said: “Why does Khawaja sahib comes, when the court has not summoned you?,” he asked.

The chief justice asked Rafique to ‘teach the same to Ishaq Dar’ [to appear before the court].

The CJP said he was called auditor general (AG) in the case. He asked AG to furnish his report, to which the auditor general replied that the report had been submitted in the apex court’s Lahore Registry.

Justice Nisar said he had not yet received the report. The hearing of the case was adjourned for a week.

Later speaking to media outside the apex court building, the former minister said it was ironic that those work for the people had to face courts. “But we are ready to face any kind of situation,” he added.

The top court had summoned the PML-N leader, who was arrested in a NAB case on Dec 11, to appear in person on Dec 13 to explain his position with regard to colossal losses the Railways faced during his tenure.

During previous hearings, the SC was informed that the department suffered losses to the tune of Rs163 billion over the past five years while it yielded a revenue of Rs180bn.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who headed the bench, and Saad Rafique had an exchange of heated words.

Rafique initiating his arguments during the proceedings said: “The justice is not being meted out. I didn’t come here to be insulted.” To which, the CJP replied: “No one is insulting you. Come here while keeping your pride at home.”

