Railways postpones demolition drive as commissioner office refuses support  

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday once again postponed an anti-encroachment operation aimed at vacating its land as commissioner office in Karachi refused to extend support for the drive, ARY NEWS reported.

It was for the fourth time that the Pakistan Railways postponed its drive against the encroachers occupying the state land in Karachi.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Railways said that the commissioner office refused to extend support for the anti-encroachment drive.

“The commissioner office conveyed to the Railways authorities that currently it was difficult to extend cooperation in the demolition drive.”

The spokesman said that after the refusal they have decided that now the Railways police and anti-encroachment team would take part in the drive from City Station to Cantonment Railway Station in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that as soon as the affectees come to know of the demolition drive they gather on the roads to protest the move, making it difficult for the authorities to launch the drive.

It is pertinent to mention here that the railways has to submit a report in the apex court regarding removal of encroachments on its land from the city.

During an operation on 11 February, the residents staged protest as the officials of local administration launched operation to raze illegal building from the Pakistan Railways lands in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

Read more: Pakistan Railways land worth Rs30m retrieved in Punjab

The team faced strong resistance from the residents when they tried to raze building near Gillani station in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The women present in the building, stopped the officials from entering the building and raised high-pitch slogans against the staff.

Comments

comments