E-ticket facility introduced for senior citizens, special persons by PR

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Thursday introduced electronic ticket reservation facility for senior citizens and special persons, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that senior citizens and special persons can now book seats at discounted rates through the facility.

E-ticket forms can be obtained from PR’s concerned divisional commercial office by showing original CNIC, he added.

Last year on February 13, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed had said senior citizens above age of 70 years were being provided with the free facility to travel.

Read More: PR providing free of cost travel facility to senior citizens: Rasheed

Addressing the opening ceremony of Thal Express in the federal capital, the minister had announced to add 20 more new trains in the fleet of Pakistan Railways in next three months and added that 365 acres of land had been acquired for Gwadar Railway Station.

Pakistan Railway had suspended the Thal train service in 2008 due to financial losses and the shortage of locomotives.

The fast train would reduce at least three hours travel time between Multan and Rawalpindi. The Thal Express would run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Kundian and Mianwali.

Comments

comments