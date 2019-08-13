Pakistan Railways earned Rs10bn in FY 2018-19: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here on Tuesday announced that Pakistan Railways earned Rs10 billion in the fiscal year 2018-19, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to a private news channel, Sheikh Rasheed said that expansion and reconstruction of ML-1 project will help speed up train system in the country.

He said that it would also facilitate more passengers besides providing a comfortable journey to the travelers. Responding to a question, the minister said,” The ratio of the travelling passengers has also increased remarkably.”

About current inflation and other issues, he said the people were facing economic crunch besides meager resources in gas and power sector due to mishandling of public money.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that the government was taking various measures to boost the economy, besides streamlining the system of all institutions.

Earlier on July 2, Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said the deficit of Pakistan Railways had been decreased by Rs4 billion during the fiscal year 2018-19.

Addressing a news conference, he had said the deficit had been brought down from Rs36.62 billion to Rs32.59 billion. He had expressed hope that the deficit of railways will be completely overcome in five years.

