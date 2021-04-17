Steepish M9 roads submerge after Badin hailstorm, heavy rains

BADIN: Heavy rain bouts coupled with stormy winds on Saturday in the Badin district of Sindh province and the adjoining areas have rendered many important roads submerged and also damaged agricultural fields, ARY News reported.

The coastal areas near Badin and adjacent cities received heavy rains today due to which many roads on the downward slope were inundated by the accumulation of water.

Due to the rain, the traffic on Karachi to Hyderabad M9 motorway was also affected, while many farmers experienced adverse effects on their fields and orchards.

Separately today from the M9 Motorway, after instructions from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) banning inter-city public transportation on Saturdays and Sundays due to the rising incidence of Covid cases in the country, the motorway police have Saturday launched a crackdown against transporters violating the restrictions.

The authorities on M-9 Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway move against the transporters still engaged in business despite the ban and have hiked the personnel deputed to beats on M9.

So far 49 public buses have been returned from the toll plaza that were transporting passengers from Hyderabad set out for Karachi, Police.

