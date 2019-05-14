Rain with dust and thunderstorm predicted in country during current week

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rain with dust-thunderstorm in the country in current week under the influence of a shallow westerly wave, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The weather system, which will likely to intensify on Wednesday, is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Light rainfall is also expected in Karachi and along Sindh-Makran coast during Thursday and Friday, the forecast said.

Under the influence of this weather system dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Wednesday to Saturday, the weather department said.

Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Makran, Kalat, Zhob and D.G Khan divisions on Wednesday or Thursday, according to the rain forecast.

Due to the weather system, day temperatures likely to remain (4-6)°C below normal in different parts of the country during the period, the met office said.

Yesterday, rain with dust-thunderstorm reported at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G Khan, Makran divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Weahter remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Sindh remained the hottest place in the country yesterday with highest maximum temperatures recorded at Jaccobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana 45°C, Padidan and Moenjodaro 44°C.

Comments

comments