Rain emergency in Sindh: HESCO, SEPCO ordered to remain alert

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan has instructed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (Sepco) to remain alert amid heavy rainfall and imposition of rain emergency in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Omar Ayub Khan asked the electricity supply companies to fully assist the consumers for power restoration in affected areas by monsoon rainfall. He also directed the immediate restoration of electricity supply in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal and Tando Allahyar hit by the heavy downpour.

The power companies have been ordered to finalise arrangements for emergency duties of staffers to work day and night to resolve power-related issues. He said that emergency control rooms are being established in the offices of the power distribution companies.

Read: Karachi rain breaks 36-year record, confirms Met Office

Moreover, the power minister is being apprised of all developments related to the power distribution.

Khan also directed the sole electricity supply company in Karachi, K-Electric (KE), to ensure uninterrupted power supplies to the consumers besides taking special measures for the safety of citizens.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah imposed a rain emergency in the province after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Karachi and other parts of the province.

The chief minister reviewed the rainfall situation at Nursery area in Karachi and directed the chief secretary on the telephone to issue a notification imposing rain emergency in the province.

Comments

comments