Rain forces cancellation of two more Karachi-bound trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday announced the cancellation of two more express trains owing to heavy rains in different parts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to Pak Railways spokesperson, two Karachi-bound trains, Karakoram Express, Shah Hussain Express have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Sindh.

The spokesperson said that the passengers of the trains would be adjusted in other trains. ” If passengers are reluctant to travel can claim their full refunds,” he said.

He said the trains were cancelled after railway tracks are inundated with rainwater in Karachi railways division due to the spell of heavy rains.

The city of lights was devastated after receiving unprecedented rains since Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

The Pak railways on Sunday also cancelled three Karachi-bound trains, Karakoram Express, Shah Hussain Express and Karachi Express.

It must be noted that the met office in its weather advisory has warned against likely urban flooding due to heavy rains from Monday to Wednesday in urban areas, flash foods in hill torrents and likely landslides in mountain regions.

