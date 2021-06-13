Mercury drops as rain lashes Lahore, other parts

LAHORE: Rain in Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Sunday turned the weather pleasant while the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted more showers during the next 24 hours.

Rain with the strong wind was also reported in other cities of Punjab including Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

The showers have turned the weather pleasant as the mercury has dropped down in the provincial capital. Currently, winds at 18km/h are blowing in the city, while humidity has been recorded at 90per cent.

The Met department has also forecasted more showers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are also likely during the period.

The department warned that wind thunderstorms with heavy falls at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Azad Kashmir, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot during the spell.

Comments

comments