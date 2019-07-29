Rain plays havoc with normal life in Karachi

KARACHI: First rainfall of monsoon in Karachi on Monday played havoc with the normal life in city with power outages in several areas and knee deep water at scores of roads, ARY News reported.

Due to intermittent rainfall water from several drains spilled out.

Due to flooding in Orangi Nullah water spilled out of the drain and entered in nearby houses. Dozens of houses in Pak Colony, Jumman Colony and Johar Colony affected with the water spill from drains.

Liaquabad Underpass was filled with the rainwater and closed for the traffic due to faulty drainage system of the underpass.

The rainfall also exposed the claims of the officials of civic agencies and the city administration about their preparations to meet the rain emergency.

The city officials awakened from their long sleep after the first heavy rainfall of the season in the metropolis.

Chairman District Council Karachi Salman Murad visited several localities to monitor the post-rain situation.

A drive of cleanliness of the drains started in the metropolis after rain disrupted daily life in the mega-city.

Several areas of Karachi witnessed long hours of power outages due to rainfall. Karachi Airport, Civil Aviation Authority headquarters and PIA head office suffered blackout disrupting normal work.

In present wet spell Chachro town received an unprecedented 102 mm rainfall.

According to Director MET, the monsoon wet spell will likely to end on Wednesday and there are not much chances of rains in the first week of August.

