Rain reduces smog intensity in Lahore

LAHORE: Rain on Thursday reduced the density of thick smog that had engulfed the Lahore for several days, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Air Quality Index (AQI) which recorded at 500, has now dropped to 171.

Lahore was declared the second most polluted city after India’s Delhi, according to the Air Quality Index.

Meanwhile, rain in different parts of Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Thursday turned the weather cold.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), several areas of Lahore including Gulberg, Airport Road, Canal Road, Johar Town, Mall Road received light rainfall which has dropped the temperature further down.

The Met department has said that a westerly wave located over Iran and its adjoining areas, is expected to grip most parts of the country on Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system scattered rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in upper districts of Balochistan during Wednesday and Thursday. Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi) from Wednesday (night) to Thursday.

Widespread rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad from Wednesday (night) to Friday.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in districts of Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal and Islamabad on Thursday.

Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Kashmir, while at scattered places in Gilgit Baltistan from Wednesday to Friday.

Fog is likely to subside in plain areas of the country.

