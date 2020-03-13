11 killed, several injured in KP rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR: At least 11 people died and 17 injured due to recent rains related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, four houses were completely and 58 partially damaged. PDMA is in liaison with district administrations to provide relief package to the effected people.

“We are also in touch with the district administrations and extending complete support to them for the rehabilitation of those affected,” he said.

On March 10, the Met Office forecast more rainfall in Upper and Central parts of the country from Wednesday (tomorrow) to Friday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter in Pakistan on Tuesday (today) evening that will produce more rains for two to three days (Wednesday-Friday).

Widespread rain and wind or thunderstorm with (snowfall over the hills) is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, under the influence of this weather system.

Hail storm is also expected at few places during the wet spell.

Rain and wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pishin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung from Tuesday evening to Thursday, while in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday evening and Wednesday, according to the weather department.

According to the forecast dust storm is also expected in lower Sindh including Karachi during the period.

Moreover, heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers is also expected in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi khan and Faisalabad districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall can generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Wednesday night to Friday.

