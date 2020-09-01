WATCH: Rain ruins savings worth millions of Karachiite in bank locker

KARACHI: After inflicting heavy losses to life and infrastructure, it emerged that the recent spell of torrential rain has also ruined the savings of the people in bank lockers, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

An aged citizen lost millions of his hard-earned money when rainwater entered the underground lockers of a private bank in Karachi.

He said that since the bank lockers were in the basement, the rainwater ruined his documents including saving certificates and documents worth millions.

“The bank administration even did not consider it necessary to convey the loss to me and I came to know about it after visiting the branch,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government on August 29 declared 20 districts of the province including six of them in Karachi as calamity-hit after recent rain spell wreaked havoc in these areas.

The six districts of Karachi, where rain has caused at least 33 deaths in the ongoing rain spell, declared calamity-hit included South, East, West, Central, Korangi and Malir districts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to visit the city on September 03 and would likely announce a major package for rain-hit Karachi.

According to details, the prime minister would announce uplift projects to transform infrastructure in the city, besides also meeting the stakeholders and coalition parties from the metropolis.

The federal government has decided to release funds for the projects in the city and the matter would be discussed in the meeting of the coalition partners scheduled with the prime minister.

The prime minister will also chair a meeting to assess devastation from the torrential rains in the city.

