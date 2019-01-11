Web Analytics
Rain, snow fall predicted in parts of country on Friday



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted rain and snow fall in different parts of the country on Friday.

According to met office a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Thursday night and likely to grip different parts from Friday

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Bannu, Kohat, D.I.Khan on Friday

However rain is expected in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday.

Rain is also predicted at isolated places in D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions from Friday to Saturday.

Light rain is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi within two days. Foggy conditions in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh are likely to reduce during this week.

